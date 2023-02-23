UrduPoint.com

Chinese Tourists Fill Up Hotels In Northern Laos' Luang Prabang

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Chinese tourists fill up hotels in northern Laos' Luang Prabang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The number of Chinese visitors has surged in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province, with room reservations expected to rise throughout 2023, said Lao officials.

Local daily Vientiane Times on Wednesday quoted Vice President of the Hotel and Guesthouse Association in Luang Prabang province Daophet Bouphaphanh as saying that groups of Chinese tourists are entering Laos overland, traveling in organized convoys and individual vehicles.

The number of Chinese tourists has surged in Laos since the Chinese government lifted travel restrictions on its citizens and authorized outbound travel on Jan. 8, with a huge upswing in visitor numbers expected in the coming months.

In response to the anticipated visitor influx, Daophet said the province's tourism authorities are teaming up with other entities to improve accommodation and hospitality services.

He noted that most hoteliers had plenty of experience and were well-prepared to deal with large numbers of tourists.

Many hotels and restaurants in the popular tourist hotspot are hiring staff who can speak both English and Chinese to cater to visitors from north of the border and numerous other countries.

Authorities at the Boten International Checkpoint in Luang Namtha province also confirmed that many more Chinese nationals were entering Laos.

Observers say that when the China-Laos Railway is further extended, hundreds of thousands more Chinese tourists will come to Laos, according to the report. Laos has been ranked by several media organizations as one of the world's top travel destinations for 2023.

Luang Prabang province, some 220 km north of the Lao capital Vientiane, is one of the most well-known provinces in Laos and is a top tourist draw because of its old temples, scenic attractions and rural landscapes.

Luang Prabang was listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as a world heritage in 1995.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Hotel Vehicles Vientiane Laos Border Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

20 minutes ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

49 minutes ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

1 hour ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.