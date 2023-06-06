UrduPoint.com

Chinese Train Maker Produces First New-energy Light Rail Train For Argentina

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., a major Chinese high-speed train manufacturer, has produced the first new-energy light rail train for Argentina, which is the first export project for such trains from China.

The ceremony marking the production completion of the train was held Tuesday in Tangshan in north China's Hebei Province.

The six-axle articulated train runs with a maximum speed of 60 km per hour with a flexible passenger capacity ranging from 72 to 388. With cabs at both ends, it allows two-way driving, said Luo Chao, technical manager of the project with the CRRC Tangshan.

The exterior line and color design of the train is based on Quebrada de Humahuaca, a World Heritage site in Argentina, and the viewing window design provides great convenience for sightseeing tourists traveling by train.

