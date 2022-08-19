Chinese trainers to arrive soon for Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) ::Chinese trainers for Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute will son arrive in Gwadar.

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani has held meetings with the Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT) on the exchange program to introduce courses in Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute.

The technical and vocational institute located in Gwadar is the first project completed at Gwadar to meet the demand for trained manpower for operations of Free Zone, Export Processing Zones (EPZ), Gwadar Industrial Estates Development Authority (GIEDA), and other allied fields such as tourism, hotel industry, and hospitality management, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

During the meeting, it was informed that Chinese trainers would soon arrive at Gwadar to support the Institute.

In March, Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute Gwadar, following its completion, started short courses to provide vocational training to students.

The first-ever modern vocational and technical training institute in the port city of Gwadar can accommodate 256 trainees at a time and provide training opportunities for at least 1,000 people every year.

The Institute was completed in September 2021 before its expected completion date.

China agreed to provide training in the institute. Under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the project was initiated in the port city to provide standard vocational education to the people of Balochistan in modern technological field.

The students belonging to Gwadar district would be enrolled free of cost to get modern vocational skills in the institution.

The students after completing their course work would be sent to China for visit of various industries to get hands on exposure of modern technologies and industrial advancements.