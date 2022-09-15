Chinese, Turkmen presidents meet to advance bilateral ties

SAMARKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :China is willing to constantly push forward the development of relations with Turkmenistan for the benefit of the two peoples, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov here Thursday morning.

Xi said that since China and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations 30 years ago, the two countries have enjoyed sustained, sound and steady growth of bilateral relations, and the strategic partnership has reached a high level.

China always views China-Turkmenistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, respects Turkmenistan's independently chosen development path that suits its own national conditions, and opposes any external interference in Turkmenistan's internal affairs and process of stability and development, Xi said, adding that China will continue to work with Turkmenistan to firmly support each other.

Xi emphasized the need for the two sides to increase the size and scale of natural gas cooperation and inject new impetus into the development and revitalization of the two countries.

He noted the need to accelerate cooperation in non-resource fields and to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Turkmenistan's strategy to revive the Great Silk Road.

The two sides need to deliver on mutually setting up cultural centers as soon as possible to provide a new platform for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, Xi said.

The Chinese side is ready to set up a Luban workshop in Turkmenistan at an early date and continue to strengthen COVID-19 response cooperation with Turkmenistan, he said.

The Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Turkmen side within the China+Central Asia (C+C5) Meeting mechanism, implement the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, enhance international coordination, uphold the converging interests of the developing countries, and contribute to world peace and development, said the Chinese president.

Berdimuhamedov wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a full success and expressed his conviction that under the wise leadership of President Xi, the 20th CPC National Congress will draw a blueprint for China's future development and guide China toward more great achievements.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and China 30 years ago, bilateral relations have developed smoothly and cooperation in various fields has been expanding, said the president.

Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedov said, highly values its strategic partnership with China, and is ready to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields including economy and trade, natural gas, cross-border transportation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Turkmenistan firmly supports the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the president said.

Turkmenistan supports a series of major initiatives put forward by China, which are conducive to maintaining international peace and security and achieving the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, he said.

Turkmenistan is ready to work with China to build stronger synergy between the BRI and Turkmenistan's strategy to revive the Great Silk Road, and closely cooperate with China within multilateral frameworks of the United Nations, the C+C5 Meeting mechanism and so on. Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and other officials attended the event.