Chinese tycoon Ren Zhiqiang jailed for 18 years

Beijing, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, an outspoken critic of President Xi Jinping, was jailed for 18 years and fined 4.2 million Yuan ($620,000) by a Beijing court on Tuesday.

A court statement said Ren, a former Communist Party elite, had embezzled nearly 50 million yuan and pleaded guilty to "corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds".