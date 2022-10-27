Chinese university develops long-duration bionic flight vehicle

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) (APP):A Chinese university has developed a bionic flapping flight vehicle with a 123-minute continuous flight duration.

The bionic flight vehicle, developed by the Northwestern Polytechnical University, mimics the flapping wings of birds and has the potential to fly long distances.

The vehicle can be launched by hand and is able to glide down to the ground with high mobility, according to the university.

It has completed more than 3,000 flight missions in more than 20 regions across the country at a maximum altitude of 4,300 meters above sea level, said the university, adding that it is able to fly in temperatures ranging from minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius in a moderate breeze, and in both light rain and snow.

The researchers from the university have developed various bionic flight vehicles during the past 20 years and have secured more than 100 authorized patents for their inventions.