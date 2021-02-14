UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, U.S. Musicians Celebrate Lunar New Year With Annual Concert

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Chinese, U.S. musicians celebrate Lunar New Year with annual concert

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The U.S.-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music here on Saturday evening staged its second annual concert of symphonic music to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The concert, titled "The Sound of Spring," featured a new performance at the Fisher Center at Bard by the conservatory's pre-professional orchestra and master's degree program The Orchestra Now, and was joined by special guests from the Central Conservatory of Music Chinese Chamber Orchestra, the China National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra and the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra.

The event, live-streamed for free, began with Chinese artist Tan Dun's internet Symphony "Eroica" to honor the numerous heroes worldwide who are working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also offered a sampling of traditional and contemporary Chinese symphonic, chamber, solo and theatrical music, showcasing different regional folk traditions, as well as blending Chinese and Western instruments and musical forms.

"The Lunar New Year is celebrated by people all around the world. This is the Year of the Ox, which symbolizes strength and determination," said Cai Jindong, director of the institute.

"We created this year's program to give people some feelings of hope and of looking forward to the future. We hope through music we can give you inspiration," said Cai, also conductor of the concert.

The U.S.-China Music Institute was founded in 2018 by Cai and Robert Martin, founding director of the conservatory, with a mission to promote the study, performance, and appreciation of music from contemporary China and to support musical exchanges between the United States and China.

Related Topics

Internet World Music China Hong Kong United States Chamber 2018 Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

2 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.