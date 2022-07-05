UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Consolidating Poverty Alleviation Outcomes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

LHASA, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed efforts to consolidate poverty alleviation achievements and push forward rural vitalization on all fronts to ensure that people do not return to poverty in large numbers.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region from July 1 to 4.

In Tibet, Hu learned about the employment and income of people who had risen out of poverty, agricultural development with local features, rural infrastructure construction and public services in the region.

Consolidating poverty alleviation outcomes should be a priority for areas having been lifted out of poverty, said Hu, calling for continuous efforts to increase people's incomes by developing modern agriculture and animal husbandry, boosting the processing and circulation of agricultural products, and developing rural tourism, among others.

Hu also underlined efforts to advance rural vitalization, enhance rural infrastructure construction, boost public services, and keep improving the production and living conditions of farmers and herdsmen.

Work should be done to keep promoting the development of ethnic minority areas, and encourage all ethnic groups to work together in pursuit of common development and prosperity, he said.

