UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Efforts To Hold 4th China Import Expo Successfully

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to hold 4th China import expo successfully

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for solid efforts in preparation for the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Hu, also head of the CIIE organizing committee, made the remarks while chairing a meeting in Beijing.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and 20 years of China's accession to the World Trade Organization, a successful CIIE will be of extraordinary significance, Hu noted.

Efforts should be made to improve the exhibition and promote more transactions in real terms, said Hu, stressing efforts in epidemic prevention and control during the expo.

Related Topics

World Import China Beijing

Recent Stories

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

23 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

42 minutes ago
 US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 1 ..

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Of ..

25 minutes ago
 US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia Af ..

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - ..

25 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

25 minutes ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.