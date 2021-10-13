Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to hold 4th China import expo successfully

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for solid efforts in preparation for the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Hu, also head of the CIIE organizing committee, made the remarks while chairing a meeting in Beijing.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and 20 years of China's accession to the World Trade Organization, a successful CIIE will be of extraordinary significance, Hu noted.

Efforts should be made to improve the exhibition and promote more transactions in real terms, said Hu, stressing efforts in epidemic prevention and control during the expo.