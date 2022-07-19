UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Innovation-driven Development Of Xinjiang

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses innovation-driven development of Xinjiang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday called for efforts to boost industrial vitalization and innovation-driven development in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a written speech at the "Silk Road Academician Forum: Promote Innovation and High Quality Development," which commenced on the same day in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

As a core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Xinjiang is transforming from a hinterland into a frontier of opening-up and ushering in a period of strategic opportunities for high-quality development, said Liu.

Efforts should be made to introduce more talent and intellectual resources into Xinjiang and push the region's high-quality development to a new level, Liu said, expecting Xinjiang to play a greater role in serving national strategies.

Related Topics

China Urumqi Same From Silk Road

Recent Stories

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment t ..

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment to celebrate the beautiful game ..

26 seconds ago
 Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

2 hours ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.