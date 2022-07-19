Chinese vice premier stresses innovation-driven development of Xinjiang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday called for efforts to boost industrial vitalization and innovation-driven development in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a written speech at the "Silk Road Academician Forum: Promote Innovation and High Quality Development," which commenced on the same day in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

As a core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Xinjiang is transforming from a hinterland into a frontier of opening-up and ushering in a period of strategic opportunities for high-quality development, said Liu.

Efforts should be made to introduce more talent and intellectual resources into Xinjiang and push the region's high-quality development to a new level, Liu said, expecting Xinjiang to play a greater role in serving national strategies.