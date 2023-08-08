Open Menu

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Restoring Normalcy In Floods-hit Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses restoring normalcy in floods-hit regions

BEIJING, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing called for concerted efforts to help floods-hit regions return to normalcy at an early date during his inspection in north China's Hebei Province on Monday.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited temporary shelters in the city of Zhuozhou, one of the worst-affected areas in Hebei, and inspected the work of resettling local residents and clearing roads, as well as the supply of water, power and daily necessities.

While the floodwater is receding, local authorities should stay alert and continue to improve dike patrols and emergency response, and prevent secondary disasters including landslides, Zhang said.

To help people return to their homes safely, Zhang demanded strengthened efforts to drain floodwater in urban areas, conduct environmental disinfection, remove safety hazards in buildings, meet people's basic needs, and ensure stable market supply.

