UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Schedule For Carbon Peak, Neutrality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses schedule for carbon peak, neutrality

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to accomplish the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals on schedule.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Wednesday while presiding over the first plenary meeting of a leading group on carbon peak and carbon neutrality in Beijing.

The country's goal of peaking its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 is a major strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee, Han noted, calling for solid steps to promote the construction of ecological civilization.

Efforts should be made to guide and supervise local governments and key areas, industries and enterprises in scientifically setting goals and formulating action plans, he said.

The country, through strengthened international exchanges and cooperation, should seek the greatest common ground on global climate governance and work with the international community to protect the planet, Han said, stressing the development of green and low-carbon production and lifestyles.

Related Topics

China Guide Beijing

Recent Stories

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

4 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

6 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

12 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

23 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.