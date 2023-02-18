UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Sci-tech Innovation At HLHL Foundation Awards

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday expressed the hope that Chinese scientists would play a bigger role in advancing the country's science and technology innovation.

Liu made the remarks when addressing an award ceremony held in Beijing by the Hong Kong-based Ho Leung Ho Lee (HLHL) Foundation.

In his speech, Liu noted that the world today is witnessing rapid sci-tech development. He said that China's economic development must be supported by the strength of science and technology, and he hoped that Chinese scientists would play a bigger role in this regard.

Two scientists were awarded achievement prizes by the foundation, while 110 others were awarded the foundation's advancement and innovation prizes.

The HLHL Foundation was founded in 1994 by Hong Kong patriotic financiers Ho Sin Hang, Leung Kau-Kui, Ho Tim and Lee Quo-Wei, to provide recognition to Chinese scientists. It has given awards to 1,526 people so far.

