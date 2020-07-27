UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vice Premier To Chair 8th China-EU High-level Economic, Trade Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Chinese vice premier to chair 8th China-EU High-level Economic, Trade Dialogue

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, will co-chair the 8th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue on Tuesday.

Themed "Post-COVID-19 China-EU Cooperation, Promote Steady Recovery and Growth for Global Economy," the dialogue will be held via video link.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic relations. Started in 2007, the dialogue is a mechanism under which the two sides communicate and coordinate economic and trade policies and it has played an important role in promoting mutually-beneficial cooperation and addressing concerns of the two sides.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

