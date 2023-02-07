UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Urges Efforts To Ensure Sound Start To New School Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese vice premier urges efforts to ensure sound start to new school term

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday urged efforts to optimize school management further in accordance with the country's adjusted COVID-19 response and fully restore the normal order of school life.

Sun made the remarks during an inspection tour of a number of secondary school and university campuses in Beijing. During the tour, Sun learned about the schools' preparation work for the new semester after the winter break.

Noting that approximately 300 million teachers and students will return to school for the spring semester, Sun called for efforts to safeguard the health of all teaching staff and students, as well as the safety of school campuses.

Before the new school term, the COVID-19 statuses of teachers and students should be monitored closely, and health monitoring and management should be enhanced, Sun said.

She also called for efforts to maintain high-quality education, enhance campus security, and defuse potential risks.

Related Topics

Education China Beijing All Million

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

1 hour ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.