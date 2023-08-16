Chinese vice premier vows support for foreign firms' development in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing met with Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, President and CEO of Novo Nordisk, a Denmark-based international healthcare company, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is resolved to promote high-level opening-up and will continue to support the development of foreign companies, including Novo Nordisk, in China, during their meeting.

China sees safeguarding people's health as a strategic priority and actively promotes the development of biomedicine, Zhang said, lauding the strong foundation for cooperation in the fields of biomedical innovation and research and development.

Hailing China's economic and social development achievements, Jorgensen expressed full confidence in the company's development prospects in China. He said that Novo Nordisk will continue to explore the Chinese market to achieve win-win results.