Open Menu

Chinese Vice President Meets Equatorial Guinean Vice President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Chinese vice president meets Equatorial Guinean vice president

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Equatorial Guinean Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue in Beijing.

Han said that thanks to the efforts of the two heads of state, China and Equatorial Guinea have seen the in-depth development of their comprehensive cooperative partnership.

China always regards Equatorial Guinea as a sincere friend and reliable partner, Han said, calling on the two countries to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests, strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance, enhance friendly exchanges at all levels, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and push bilateral relations to a new level.

Under the current circumstances, the solidarity between China and Equatorial Guinea is invaluable.

The two sides should work together to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and world peace and development, he added.

Mangue said Equatorial Guinea and China share a brotherly friendship. He expressed his sincere gratitude to China for taking the lead in assisting Equatorial Guinea in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which further enhanced the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Equatorial Guinea regards China as a strategic partner, will abide by the one-China principle, firmly commit to deepening friendly cooperation with China, and is willing to strengthen coordination with China and safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he added.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Beijing Lead Equatorial Guinea Guinea All Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

14 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

14 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

15 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

15 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

15 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

15 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

15 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

15 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

15 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous