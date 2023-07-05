Chinese vice president meets Equatorial Guinean vice president

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Equatorial Guinean Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue in Beijing.

Han said that thanks to the efforts of the two heads of state, China and Equatorial Guinea have seen the in-depth development of their comprehensive cooperative partnership.

China always regards Equatorial Guinea as a sincere friend and reliable partner, Han said, calling on the two countries to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests, strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance, enhance friendly exchanges at all levels, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and push bilateral relations to a new level.

Under the current circumstances, the solidarity between China and Equatorial Guinea is invaluable.

The two sides should work together to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and world peace and development, he added.

Mangue said Equatorial Guinea and China share a brotherly friendship. He expressed his sincere gratitude to China for taking the lead in assisting Equatorial Guinea in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which further enhanced the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Equatorial Guinea regards China as a strategic partner, will abide by the one-China principle, firmly commit to deepening friendly cooperation with China, and is willing to strengthen coordination with China and safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he added.