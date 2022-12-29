UrduPoint.com

Chinese Villages Recognized Among Best Tourism Villages Of 2022 By UNWTO

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Chinese villages recognized among Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by UNWTO

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Dazhai Village in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Jingzhu Village in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have been named among the Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism revealed the news on Tuesday evening, citing the newly released 32 Best Tourism Villages of 2022 list by the UNWTO.

Previously, Yucun and Xidi, villages in east China's Zhejiang and Anhui provinces respectively, had been recognized among the Best Tourism Villages by the UNWTO.

