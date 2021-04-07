UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese VP Congratulates Mpango As Tanzanian VP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Chinese VP congratulates Mpango as Tanzanian VP

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan sent a congratulatory message Wednesday to Philip Mpango on his assuming office as Tanzania's vice president.

In his message, Wang said China and Tanzania have shared a profound traditional friendship and strong political mutual trust, with fruitful results in their cooperation in various fields.

Wang said he is willing to make joint efforts with Mpango to continuously push forward the development of China-Tanzania comprehensive cooperative partnership based on mutual benefit and win-win results.

Related Topics

China Tanzania

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

1 minute ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

28 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

31 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.