Chinese VP congratulates Mpango as Tanzanian VP

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan sent a congratulatory message Wednesday to Philip Mpango on his assuming office as Tanzania's vice president.

In his message, Wang said China and Tanzania have shared a profound traditional friendship and strong political mutual trust, with fruitful results in their cooperation in various fields.

Wang said he is willing to make joint efforts with Mpango to continuously push forward the development of China-Tanzania comprehensive cooperative partnership based on mutual benefit and win-win results.