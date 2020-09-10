UrduPoint.com
Chinese Women's Volleyball Championship To Be Held In Guangdong

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Chinese women's volleyball championship to be held in Guangdong

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese national women's volleyball championship will be held from September 17 to October 3 in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong province, the Chinese Volleyball Association (CVA) announced here on Thursday.

Most Chinese internationals are expected to participate in the tournament with all the games to be played behind closed doors.

A total of 13 teams will play in two groups in the round-robin preliminaries with the top four finishers from each pool to qualify for the knock-out stage.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

