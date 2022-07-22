UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Relatively Stable Against Rising U.S. Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Chinese yuan relatively stable against rising U.S. dollar

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Compared with the world's major currencies, the Chinese Currency renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, has posted a stable performance in value against the rising U.S. Dollar so far this year, an official said Friday.

"In terms of the multilateral exchange rate, the RMB exchange rate index appreciated by 0.1 percent, indicating that the RMB remained stable against a basket of currencies," Wang Chunying, a spokesperson for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, told a press conference.

The U.S. dollar index had risen over 11 percent by July 21.

The euro, the pound, and the Yen had fallen between 10 and 17 percent against the greenback during this period, while the Yuan had fallen 5.8 percent against the dollar.

Wang said in the first half of this year, Chinese enterprises used derivatives such as forwards and options to manage exchange rate risks, with the total volume exceeding 750 billion U.S. Dollars, marking a year-on-year increase of 29 percent.

This shows the improved awareness of exchange rate risk hedging among Chinese market entities and their abilities to adapt to fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate, Wang said.

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar China Euro July Market Billion

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

2 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.