Chinese Yuan Strengthen To 6.6986 Against USD Tuesday

Published July 05, 2022

BEIJING, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 85 pips to 6.6986 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices

