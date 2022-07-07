UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthen To 6.7143 Against USD Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.7143 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 103 pips to 6.7143 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

57 minutes ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

2 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.