Chinese Yuan Strengthen To 6.7462 Against USD Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 5 pips to 6.7462 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

