UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.4615 Against USD Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4615 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 59 pips to 6.4615 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding fest ..

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

6 minutes ago
 Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

2 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to att ..

Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

4 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

4 minutes ago
 3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippine ..

3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippines

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.