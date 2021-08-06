UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.4625 Against USD Friday

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4625 against USD Friday

BEIJING, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 66 pips to 6.4625 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

