Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.8715 Against USD Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 48 pips to 6.8715 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

