Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.8764 Against USD Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 74 pips to 6.8764 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

