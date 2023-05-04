UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.9054 Against USD Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.9054 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 186 pips to 6.9054 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

