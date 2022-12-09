UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.9588 Against USD Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.9588 against USD Friday

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 18 pips to 6.9588 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

29 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

41 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

41 minutes ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

51 minutes ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

58 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.