Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.0904 Against USD Monday

June 05, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 35 pips to 7.0904 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

