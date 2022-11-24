UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1201 Against USD Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 80 pips to 7.1201 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

