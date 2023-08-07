Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1380 Against USD Monday

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 38 pips to 7.1380 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

