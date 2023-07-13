Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1527 Against USD Thursday

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1527 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 238 pips to 7.1527 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

11 minutes ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

28 minutes ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

50 minutes ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

51 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

51 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

2 hours ago
 Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilg ..

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

2 hours ago
 Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate advances innovative clim ..

COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public ..

3 hours ago
 PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous