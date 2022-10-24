UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weaken To 7.123 Against USD Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Chinese yuan weaken to 7.123 against USD Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 44 pips to 7.123 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

1 hour ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.