Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.4613 Against USD Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4613 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 67 pips to 6.4613 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

