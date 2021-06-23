UrduPoint.com
Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.4621 Against USD Wednesday

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4621 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 8 pips to 6.4621 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

