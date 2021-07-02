UrduPoint.com
Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.4709 Against USD Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4709 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 108 pips to 6.4709 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

