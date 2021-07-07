UrduPoint.com
Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.4762 Against USD Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:21 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4762 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 149 pips to 6.4762 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

