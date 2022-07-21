UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.762 Against USD Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 155 pips to 6.762 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

