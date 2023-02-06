UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.7737 Against USD Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7737 against USD Monday

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 355 pips to 6.7737 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

