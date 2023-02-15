UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.8183 Against USD Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 47 pips to 6.8183 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

