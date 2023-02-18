UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.8659 Against USD Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 140 pips to 6.8659 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

