UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.8763 Against USD Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8763 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 69 pips to 6.8763 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

2 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

8 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 2 ..

IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 24 hours

34 minutes ago
 PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack ..

PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack on Judicial Complex

46 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.