Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.8771 Against USD Wednesday

March 29, 2023

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8771 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 22 pips to 6.8771 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

