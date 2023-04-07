Close
Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.8838 Against USD Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8838 against USD Friday

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 91 pips to 6.8838 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

