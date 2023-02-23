UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.9028 Against USD Thursday

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 269 pips to 6.9028 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

