Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.9114 Against USD Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM



BEIJING, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) ::The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 60 pips to 6.9114 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

