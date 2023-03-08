UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.9525 Against USD Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.9525 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 369 pips to 6.9525 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

