Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.0560 Against USD Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 234 pips to 7.0560 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

